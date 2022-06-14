Italian club plots to beat Arsenal to Spanish international

Marco Asensio is very likely to leave Real Madrid this summer and Arsenal has been hopeful he would join them.

The Spain international has won several Champions League titles and other trophies and he could now continue his career at another team.

Arsenal needs new attackers after losing the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the last few months.

Asensio has been their long-term target and they will sign him if he becomes available for transfer.

However, AC Milan is also interested in a move for the former Mallorca man, according to Corriere Dello Sport.

The Italians have just won their league title and they want to build on that by retaining it while adding other trophies to their cabinet.

They are now Arsenal’s main competitor for Asensio and the attacker has to choose between moving to England and Italy.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Asensio has been around the top of European football for so long that it is easy to forget that he is just 26.

That age means he can deliver top-level performances for Arsenal for much of a five-year contract.

However, we need to beat Milan to his signature first before thinking about how long he will stay with us.

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section

WATCH THE TRANSFER SHOW –Alfie and Rob discuss Arsenal signing Pepe replacement (Bowen?)