Italian club preparing to make an offer for divisive Arsenal man

AS Roma hasn’t given up on their pursuit of Granit Xhaka, and they could return for the midfielder this month.

Jose Mourinho targeted the Switzerland international last summer as the former Chelsea boss attempts to take Roma to the Champions League.

Arsenal didn’t want to sell him, and they offered him a new deal instead.

That was enough to push Roma away, but not for long as the midfielder remains on their radar.

Calciomercato says Roma has been given new hope that they can sign the former Borussia Monchengladbach man as Arsenal pursues a deal for Arthur Melo.

The report claims the midfielder might not remain a key member of the Gunners squad if Arthur joins and that could open the door for the Italians to get their man.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has been a loyal servant to us for a long time now, but the Swiss star is prone to error.

He already has two red cards this season, and he is constantly looking like he would cost the team by either conceding a needless penalty or getting sent off.

At 29, this is probably the only time we can make money from his sale and it might be a smart decision to offload him now.

