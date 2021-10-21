Italian club ready to offer Lacazette a three-year deal worth 4.5 million euros per season

Inter Live reports that Inter Milan is interested in a move for Alexandre Lacazette and they have already prepared an offer for him.

The striker ends his contract at Arsenal next summer and looks to be on his way out of the Emirates.

The Gunners haven’t offered him an extension, and it doesn’t appear like he would accept one, anyway.

European clubs are now monitoring him and Inter is the latest to be linked with a move for him.

The Nerazzurri have a strong squad that includes former Arsenal target, Lautaro Martinez, but the report says they are still in the market for reinforcements.

They want to sign Lacazette on a free transfer and the report says they will offer him a three-year deal worth €4.5m per season after tax.

The Frenchman knows several clubs want to sign him and would keep his options open to ensure that he gets the best deal possible.

However, another club would hardly better this offer from Inter considering how most of them are struggling financially all over Europe.

The former Lyon man came off the bench to score Arsenal’s leveller in their 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace this week and would look to keep his good form as that will help him attract a good contract offer in the summer.