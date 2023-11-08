Italian club registers interest in Arsenal player who only joined this year

Jakub Kiwior continues to be linked with a move away from Arsenal as the defender struggles to secure playing time under Mikel Arteta.

Kiwior joined the Gunners in January from Spezia after impressing them at the World Cup.

His move flew somewhat under the radar, and he wasn’t the most popular player to arrive at the Emirates.

However, he was expected to shine, as Arteta rarely made bad signings since he became Arsenal’s boss.

But the departure of Rob Holding in the summer has left Kiwior at the bottom of the pecking order among Arsenal’s defenders.

The Polish centre-back is now rumoured to be linked with a return to Italy, with Forza Roma claiming that AS Roma has an interest in securing his signature.

Jose Mourinho is seeking to bolster his options with a new defender, and Roma could potentially approach Arsenal in January.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior is not a bad defender, but our other centre-backs are better than him and he has to keep working hard to get game time.

It is unlikely he will be a regular at the Emirates and will want to leave, but we should keep him until the summer.

Losing some depth in the January transfer window could affect our pursuit of trophies this term.

