Italian club sends intermediary to complete the signing of Arsenal man

Atalanta has sent an intermediary to London to help them swiftly conclude the loan signing of Nuno Tavares.

The left-back only joined Arsenal last season as a backup to Kieran Tierney, who is often injured.

In his first campaign at the Emirates, he didn’t impress as much as he should and the Gunners have added Oleksandr Zinchenko to their squad in this transfer window.

That has pushed him to the exit door at the Emirates and he is now expected to spend this campaign in Bergamo.

Alfredo Pedulla reports that the Italian side has sent a representative to London for talks with Arsenal, hoping to complete a move for him swiftly.

They hope everything will move fast and he will be their player in a matter of days.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares missed several chances to remain Arsenal’s second choice last season, but he is still young and shouldn’t be spending the campaign on the club’s bench.

A move to Atalanta will make him gain even more experience and he can prove to us that he has gotten better and is ready to get a first-team place at the Emirates.

If Tierney continues to struggle with long-term injuries and Tavares improves, the Portugal under21 star could still become a long-term replacement for the Scotsman.