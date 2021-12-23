Italian club set a condition to rescue Arsenal man

Juventus is one of the clubs looking to land Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal and they have a simple plan to sign him next month.
The Italians are struggling for goals in this campaign and have been looking for another striker.
Aubameyang is a good option because he has been banished from the Arsenal first team.
The Gabon star is very experienced and could solve their goal-scoring problems in the second half of this season.
Calciomercato via Football Italia reveals that the Old Lady might be low on his list of suitors because they have limited cash.
They can only sign him on loan for the next six months and reconsider signing him permanently in the summer.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Aubameyang might struggle to return to the Arsenal first-team just as Mesut Ozil did under Mikel Arteta.
The striker can do a job at another club, and Juve is one option he has.
However, Arsenal might want to sell him or at least get an agreement from his loan club to sign him permanently at the end of the loan stint.
If Juve cannot meet that demand, the Gunners will hope another suitor emerges to sign him.
Providing they pick up all his wages, let him go to Jueventus on loan.
Juve is demanding Arsenal pay 250k p/w of his salary. Apparently Newcastle are interested in a swap no cash deal Jermain Defoe for Aubameyang. The 39 year old Defoe could be the striker Arsenal need to take us back to the CL.
Daniel Defoe is better than Jermain and he’s an actor not a footballer😂 Happy Christmas fairfan.
Your sense of humour is firing today. Where did Newcastle come into the equation with Defoe?
Not quite sure SueP and a very Happy Christmas to you.
You too Declan and a healthy and happy 2022
Who is defoe?Are we in pressure to sell Auba,I don’t think
I think we should sign Rivaldo rather than Defoe.
If Juventus are struggling for goals I’m sure they will continue to struggle if they sign aubameyang lol
If they would take him on loan, I’d go for it. Mhiki and gervinho both struggled here but were/are successful in Serie A. I believe auba is mostly just getting on a bit but I think he could find a nice home in Italy – he could do OK at Juve for 6 months and then someone like fiorentina signs him in the summer, who knows?