Italian club set a condition to rescue Arsenal man

Juventus is one of the clubs looking to land Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal and they have a simple plan to sign him next month.

The Italians are struggling for goals in this campaign and have been looking for another striker.

Aubameyang is a good option because he has been banished from the Arsenal first team.

The Gabon star is very experienced and could solve their goal-scoring problems in the second half of this season.

Calciomercato via Football Italia reveals that the Old Lady might be low on his list of suitors because they have limited cash.

They can only sign him on loan for the next six months and reconsider signing him permanently in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Aubameyang might struggle to return to the Arsenal first-team just as Mesut Ozil did under Mikel Arteta.

The striker can do a job at another club, and Juve is one option he has.

However, Arsenal might want to sell him or at least get an agreement from his loan club to sign him permanently at the end of the loan stint.

If Juve cannot meet that demand, the Gunners will hope another suitor emerges to sign him.