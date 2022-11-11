Italian club urged to sign impressive Arsenal loanee

Charlie Patino has been one of Arsenal’s finest products from their academy in recent times and there is hope he will break into the first team.

After a couple of cup appearances, the Gunners sent him out on loan to Blackpool this season so that he can get regular playing time.

He is achieving that and his performances are catching the eye of European clubs.

He could be a wanted man at the end of this season and an Italian transfer intermediary has already recommended him to a Serie A side.

Michele Fratini reveals he has spoken about the youngster to Fiorentina. He said as relayed by Fiorentina News:

“My name for Fiorentina is Charlie Patino, born in 2003 with an English and Spanish passport. Immense talent. He has played in the Arsenal U23 team for a long time. A very strong player. It’s a tip for the purchases I make for Fiorentina.

“The boy is already known. Now he is in the Championship at Blackpool on loan. Naturally left-footed. There was talk of Lo Celso, but Patino instead reminds me a bit of Nuri Sahin, former Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid player. His market value is around €4m.”

Patino is a top player and he will eventually show he has what it takes to play for our senior team.

However, that could take years as we focus on adding accomplished players to our squad.

The youngster could leave for another club if regular chances do not come his way, but a move to Florence might not attract him.

