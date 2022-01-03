Italian club waiting for Arsenal’s response to their offer for an imminent transfer

AS Roma has tabled an official offer to Arsenal for Ainsley Maitland Niles and wants a quick response from the Gunners.

The Englishman is struggling to become a key player for the Gunners in this campaign.

He had wanted to leave the club in the summer, but they convinced him to stay and promised him a role in the team.

Arsenal has done well with Mikel Arteta selecting other midfielders ahead of the former West Brom loanee.

He is now expected to ask to leave the club again, and Roma is looking to give him a chance at a new club.

The Athletic says the Italian club has made an offer to the Gunners and wants to take him on loan for the rest of this season with a view to a permanent transfer in the summer.

They would like to sign him permanently now but need to offload some of their own players before they can raise the funds to achieve that.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Maitland-Niles has spent the last few seasons asking to become more relevant at Arsenal.

He has watched the club sign new players in positions he can fill and will probably not trust the clubs’ word that he has a role to play now.

His versatility is working against him because he doesn’t seem to have a position he has mastered on the field.

Allowing him to leave might be the best decision we can make because he would also not want to renew his current deal if things don’t change.