Italian club waiting for Arsenal’s response to their offer for an imminent transfer

AS Roma has tabled an official offer to Arsenal for Ainsley Maitland Niles and wants a quick response from the Gunners.

The Englishman is struggling to become a key player for the Gunners in this campaign.

He had wanted to leave the club in the summer, but they convinced him to stay and promised him a role in the team.

Arsenal has done well with Mikel Arteta selecting other midfielders ahead of the former West Brom loanee.

He is now expected to ask to leave the club again, and Roma is looking to give him a chance at a new club.

The Athletic says the Italian club has made an offer to the Gunners and wants to take him on loan for the rest of this season with a view to a permanent transfer in the summer.

They would like to sign him permanently now but need to offload some of their own players before they can raise the funds to achieve that.

Maitland-Niles has spent the last few seasons asking to become more relevant at Arsenal.

He has watched the club sign new players in positions he can fill and will probably not trust the clubs’ word that he has a role to play now.

His versatility is working against him because he doesn’t seem to have a position he has mastered on the field.

Allowing him to leave might be the best decision we can make because he would also not want to renew his current deal if things don’t change.

  1. RFrancis says:
    January 3, 2022 at 9:51 pm

    Instead of ANM, just let them have Granit Xhaka.

    1. NY_Gunner says:
      January 3, 2022 at 10:12 pm

      @RFrancis
      Exactly…That’s who they wanted in the first place…

    2. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
      January 3, 2022 at 10:21 pm

      no doubt RF…they were so thirsty for one another last off-season why can’t we simply package both AMN and Xhaka to them for Pellegrini, who’s very versatile, positionally-speaking, and is a well-respected leader on the pitch…they can even throw in Diawara, to balance the books, and we can use him as a utility depth piece for the remainder of the season…now there’s some wishful thinking that will never come to fruition

