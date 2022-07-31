Italian club wants 20m euros for Arsenal target

Arsenal is reportedly in a race with Chelsea for the signature of young Inter Milan midfielder Cesare Casadei.

The Gunners are famed for developing some of the best players in the world, and Mikel Arteta has continued that tradition by improving the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka.

The former midfielder has continued to focus most of his spending on young players who have the potential to get even better.

This makes their pursuit of Casadei sensible because the Italian is just 19 and he has the prospect of becoming a top player.

Inter knows this and they would love to keep him on their team. However, they will also consider a good offer.

La Repubblica reports that they value him at 20m euros and they are encouraged to maintain a high asking price because two English clubs want to sign him.

Inter needs to sell, and that could force them to eventually reduce their asking price.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Casadei has been impressing in the UEFA Youth league, but that doesn’t make him valuable enough to be worth 20m euros.

We also have budding young players in our youth team, and it makes no sense to sign him for that fee when we can promote another player to develop them further.