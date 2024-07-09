Italian club wants to sign Kiwior on loan with buy option clause

Inter Milan seems to have moved ahead of Juventus in the race to sign Jakub Kiwior from Arsenal this summer.
The Polish defender has been one of the finest players in the Arsenal squad in 2024 and is now considered a key player.
He joined as a left-footed centre-back but has been comfortable playing as a left-back at the Emirates, often ahead of Oleksandr Zinchenko.
The defender will be eager to get even more game time, but that would be tough now that Arsenal is closing in on signing Riccardo Calafiori, and Italian clubs are keen on acquiring Kiwior.
Juventus had looked ahead of others for weeks, but Calciomercato reveals Inter Milan is stepping up their interest in his signature.
The Milan club is convinced Kiwior will significantly strengthen their squad, and they are looking to sign him on loan. If certain conditions are met during the loan period, the transfer could be made permanent.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Kiwior did well for us in 2024 and should get a chance to keep playing for us in the upcoming season.
However, the arrival of Calafiori means we have too many options as left-footed defenders, and he might struggle to win the competition, so he probably has to leave.
The question that begs for answer in this wise, is are Arsenal eager or desperate to move on Kiwior this summer? Just because if they sign Calafiori this summer they will have to move him on? I think the answer to the questions should be capital NO!
For, as things stand currently now in the Arsenal squad, Kiwior is not surplus to requirements. Which can make Arsenal to want to offload him this summer as he is still integral to the Arsenal team squad.
So therefore, if any Serie A top club side want to sign Kiwior from Arsenal this summer. Let the club stop playing on the intelligent of Arsenal to be taking them for granted. Saying, they want to sign Kiwior on loan with an option to make the loan permanent on some certain conditions.
So if Inter Milan or Jeventus want to sign Kiwior this summer. Let them come out in a straightforward manner to sign him and pay the agreed fee for his signing on permanent deal. And stop playing corner corner tricks to Arsenal.
For, Arsenal signed Kiwior from a Italian Serie A club side on permanent signing and paid over £25m cash I think for his signing.
Arsenal has been very poor in the transfer market in the last two years or so. One could say that if not for Rice and to some extent, Havertz, you could not point to a wonderful player we bought.
We like spending much money on average players. Selling them has always been a problem. To me, the likes of Tavares, Lokonga, Trossard, Jorginho, Vieira, Kiwior and even Gabriel Jesus would not have been bought for the club. Some of you may say why mentioning Trossard? He is a player that rides on the back of four or five backbones of the club , like Saliba, Saka, Martinelli, Rice , Partey and co, to shine against average clubs. But when we meet big boys he disappeares, as against Spurs and Villa recently.
Even Belgium coach did not trust him at Euros.
Players like Saliba , Martinelli, Magalhaes and Partey that the club bought are all good. Arteta used them and Saka to rise to the top and now decides to bring his type of players into the club and unfortunately, its not working.
We have to go for quality players like Ronald Araujo of Barcalona in central defence or even young David Odogu of Wolfsburg. Another big problem is Arteta’s hatred for right footed players. He think football is meant for left footers, especially in the central defence. Of the five central defenders we bought during his time, only one, White, is a right footer. Mari, Magalhaes, Trusty and this Kiwior are all left footers! Another left footer, Calafiori will soon enter!!!