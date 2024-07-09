Italian club wants to sign Kiwior on loan with buy option clause

Inter Milan seems to have moved ahead of Juventus in the race to sign Jakub Kiwior from Arsenal this summer.

The Polish defender has been one of the finest players in the Arsenal squad in 2024 and is now considered a key player.

He joined as a left-footed centre-back but has been comfortable playing as a left-back at the Emirates, often ahead of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The defender will be eager to get even more game time, but that would be tough now that Arsenal is closing in on signing Riccardo Calafiori, and Italian clubs are keen on acquiring Kiwior.

Juventus had looked ahead of others for weeks, but Calciomercato reveals Inter Milan is stepping up their interest in his signature.

The Milan club is convinced Kiwior will significantly strengthen their squad, and they are looking to sign him on loan. If certain conditions are met during the loan period, the transfer could be made permanent.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior did well for us in 2024 and should get a chance to keep playing for us in the upcoming season.

However, the arrival of Calafiori means we have too many options as left-footed defenders, and he might struggle to win the competition, so he probably has to leave.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…