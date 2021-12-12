Italian club will talk with this player’s agent amidst interest from Arsenal

Juventus will hold talks with Dejan Kulusevski’s entourage as the Swede struggles to play regularly at the Italian club.

Reports have linked him with a move to Arsenal who could sign him next month if the conditions are right.

Juve is struggling in Serie A this season and several players in their squad are underperforming.

The Old Lady is now looking to offload a number of players and that has opened the door for Arsenal to land the former Parma loanee.

La Gazzetta dello Sport, as reported by Football Italia, says Juve will meet Kulusevski’s new agent Alessandro Lucci next week.

They will discuss his future in the meeting and the Italians want at least €25m to sell him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Signing underperforming players at other clubs isn’t the best idea, but Kulusevski might be worth the gamble.

The Swede showed last season that he is a top talent. A change of manager and playing system is the reason for his struggles in this campaign.

At 21, he is still very young and Mikel Arteta can easily groom him into one of the finest attackers in Europe.

