Italian club won’t wait for an Arsenal discount to sign midfielder

Fiorentina is more than certain they will keep Lucas Torreira permanently after his stunning loan spell with them this season.

The Uruguayan is not rated highly by Mikel Arteta and the Spaniard sent him out on loan to the Italian club in the summer.

He had flopped at Atletico Madrid last season, but Fiorentina still agreed to pay 15m euros if they want to make his transfer permanent.

Firenze Viola says they will hold talks with Arsenal over taking up that option soon, and they are confident they will make it happen.

It also adds that a move for him is a done deal, and they will not even wait for Arsenal to give them a discount before they complete the transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Torreira has been in great form in this campaign, and the only way to compensate him for his fine performance is to sign him.

The midfielder will most likely have other suitors, so if Fiorentina hesitates, Arsenal cans ship him out to another club.

The most important thing is that he is happy at the Florence club, and we will receive some money from offloading him, which is a win-win.