Italian club working on alternative in case Arsenal wants too much money

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to keep Gabriel Magalhaes amidst interest from Juventus.

The defender joined the Gunners in 2020 and he quickly became an indispensable member of their first team.

Mikel Arteta began building his defence around the former Lille man and added Ben White to the group last season.

The Englishman and Gabriel nearly helped Arsenal to make a return to the Champions League at the end of the campaign.

Although that never happened, he remains a key man at the Emirates, but he has admirers.

Juventus has been the keenest to add him to their squad and the Italians are really pushing to sign him.

However, Arsenal is adamant that they want to keep him unless a big money offer arrives.

This has forced the Old Lady to consider another defender, with The Sun claiming they are now eyeing Pau Torres of Villarreal.

The Spaniard will be cheaper and the report says they will sign him instead of paying too much money for Gabriel.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel is indispensable to us at the moment and it will be a major setback to lose him in the summer.

The defender has created good chemistry at the back with White, and we cannot afford to lose him.