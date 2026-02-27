Italian club would not sell Arsenal target even for €100m

Arsenal have been monitoring Francesco Pio Esposito for some time, although securing his signature is expected to be a significant challenge. The Gunners regard him as one of the most promising strikers in Europe and are reportedly considering a move for him in the summer transfer window.

Despite signing Viktor Gyokeres last summer, uncertainty surrounding Gabriel Jesus’ future means Arsenal may still look to reinforce their attacking options once the season concludes. The club have already compiled a list of potential targets, with several top players reportedly eager to join Mikel Arteta’s squad next term.

Esposito’s Situation at Inter

Esposito, however, is content at Inter Milan, where he is being carefully prepared to succeed Lautaro Martinez as the club’s leading striker. Inter view him as a long-term asset and are not inclined to entertain offers, valuing him as central to their plans for the future. While Arsenal and other clubs continue to express interest, the Italians are determined to retain him.

A Price Too High to Pay

According to Sport Witness, even a bid of €100 million would not be sufficient to persuade Inter to sell Esposito. The club’s strategy is to build around the young striker, ensuring he remains at the San Siro for the foreseeable future.

For Arsenal, this means that while Esposito remains an attractive target, the likelihood of a successful transfer is low. The club may still test Inter’s resolve, but the situation illustrates the challenge of acquiring highly rated talents from teams intent on long-term development. As such, Arsenal are expected to continue monitoring his progress while pursuing alternative reinforcements to strengthen their squad next season.