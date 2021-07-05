Italian clubs competing with Arsenal for relegated midfielder

Arsenal is facing competition from Atalanta and Napoli for the signature of Sander Berge.

The Norwegian had been a transfer target of the Gunners before he moved to Sheffield United and they have remained interested.

He is one of the Blades’ best players and they want to keep him so that he can help them gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The midfielder has had injury problems, yet they remain adamant that his release clause must be met before he is sold.

The Huddersfield Daily Examiner via The Sun says Atalanta has become the latest club to show an interest in him.

It says the Italians are looking to land him on a loan deal with the possibility of making it permanent at the end of next season.

His release clause stands at £35m, an amount Sheffield United wants his next club to trigger, otherwise, he will remain at Bramall Lane to help them gain promotion back to the EPL.

Arsenal needs midfield reinforcements this summer and they could sell Granit Xhaka.

The report says they see Berge as a replacement for the Swiss star, who appears to be open to leaving the Emirates.