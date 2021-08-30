Italian clubs now closer to signing relegated Premier League star than Arsenal

André-Frank Zambo Anguissa is one player interesting Arsenal as reported by The Metro earlier in the year.

The Cameroonian is currently on the books of Fulham who have been relegated from the Premier League.

However, he has no interest in playing for them in England’s second division.

This desire has opened the door for him to move to Arsenal or any other top club and the Cottagers will sanction his move away to relieve themselves of his high wages.

Arsenal has added Albert Sambi Lokonga and Martin Odegaard to their midfield, but Zambo Anguissa could offer them more if he is added to their current options.

The Gunners will have to act fast if they are serious about signing him with Transfermarketweb reporting that he could move to Italy instead.

The report claims that in the last hours a move to Serie A with Napoli has become likely.

The report claims that AS Roma is also interested in a move for him, however, Napoli seems to have the strongest interest, as Luciano Spalletti believes he is the exact type of midfielder that he wants.

Arsenal will have to move fast to land him and Fulham could even agree to send him to the Emirates on loan if the Gunners cannot afford an outright purchase.