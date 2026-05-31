Italian giant is trying to beat Arsenal to sign Real Madrid star

Eduardo Camavinga is one of the Real Madrid players with an uncertain future as the Spanish club prepares for a transition under a new manager.

José Mourinho is being tipped to become their next manager, and the Portuguese coach would be expected to select the strongest players for his squad once appointed. Madrid already have a large squad and are planning to strengthen further with players suited to the manager’s style, leaving several players facing uncertain futures at the club.

Real Madrid Transition and Camavinga Situation

Camavinga could be among those who leave, and Arsenal have been linked with a move for him, although the Gunners are not the only club interested.

Other clubs have also shown interest, and Juventus is the latest side reported to be keen, with Fichajes claiming the Italian club is pushing to win the race for his signature.

Arsenal Ambitions and Squad Planning

Arsenal remain one of the top clubs in Europe and have had a strong season, but at Juve he may be guaranteed more regular playing time than at the Emirates.

With that in mind, Arsenal will be keen to remain in contention for his signature given the level of experience he would bring to the squad and the versatility he offers in midfield.

Camavinga is still developing but is already considered a valuable option at the highest level, and his availability would represent an opportunity for several leading clubs. The Gunners continue to plan carefully for squad evolution and would view a player of his profile as an important addition to maintain competitiveness across domestic and European competitions.

His future remains open, and any decision is likely to depend on playing time assurances and the direction taken by Real Madrid under new management, which could reshape his role in the squad significantly.

Overall, the situation highlights how competitive the market is for emerging midfield talent across Europe.

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