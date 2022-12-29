Italian giant wants 15m euros for midfielder linked with Arsenal

Adrien Rabiot has entered the radar of Arsenal in recent weeks, with some reports claiming the Gunners are keen to add the Frenchman to their squad for the right price.
He is arguably having the best season of his career and it coincides with him entering the last few months of his Juventus contract.
The Old Lady wanted to sell him in the last transfer window, but they could not get the deal sorted despite agreeing on terms with Manchester United.
He has gone on to have his best season at the club and will likely choose to leave as a free agent at the end of it.
However, Juve will instead try to sell him in January, which has opened the door for Arsenal and his other suitors to add him to their squad.
Speaking about the Frenchman’s future, Sport Mediaset’s Gianni Balzarini said via Calciomercato:
“Juventus would prefer to lose it now to make cash. I think 10-15 million would now be very welcome. But it is not easy because he shoots high with the numbers, out of budget for the Italian and high also for the other European teams.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Many clubs will be interested in Rabiot at the end of this season and another suitor could offer him more money than us.
If we are serious about adding him to our squad, the smart thing to do would be to add him to the squad for a fee in the January transfer window.
Mikel Arteta on West Ham win, Nketiah’s success and Wenger’s comeback and Arsenal’s winning run.
Rabiot a lad from the old school who firmly believes mother’s knows best.
Must commend him for his principles, but he won’t come without baggages.
He seems just to be getting to the potential he once showed as a promising youngster.
With this abundance of qualities available in the market and at shoe string budget prices as well, surely Arsenal must take advantage of some of these deals.
I read that his character is suspect, so it seems that he doesn’t fit the squad ethos.
Also a bit old now isn’t he? Every team needs a coupole opf experienced players, but we already have TP and GX.
His mom has always been the problem and not Rabiot. Problem is, he’s easily distracted by the mom’s antics which i find quite funny for an adult pro whos been around for a while.
Ribiot has been next to useless at Juventus. He had a decent world cup thanks to the athleticism of some of the players around him but at Arsenal his value would be short term gap filler and he is no Petite.