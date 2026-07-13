Italian giants both want Arsenal’s World Cup winger

Gabriel Martinelli could continue his career in Serie A, with at least two clubs from the competition considering a move for the Arsenal forward during the current transfer window.

Arsenal are prepared to allow the Brazilian to leave this summer as they look to build a stronger squad and improve on their performances from the previous campaign. The Gunners are working to ensure they have the right balance within the team and have identified several attacking targets.

Italian clubs monitor Martinelli

Arsenal have been linked with moves for Bradley Barcola, Julian Alvarez and Morgan Rogers as they look to strengthen their attacking options. If Martinelli and Leandro Trossard both leave, at least one of those players could arrive before the new season begins.

According to Calciomercato, AS Roma and Juventus are considering moves for Martinelli as both clubs look to improve their squads. The report states that the two Italian sides view the Brazilian as a player capable of making a significant impact and would be willing to meet Arsenal’s demands to secure his signature.

Martinelli is currently on holiday after representing Brazil at the World Cup and is expected to return later. However, his future could be decided before he resumes preparations for the new season, with the possibility of him leaving Arsenal remaining open.

Arsenal face transfer decision

The Brazilian has been an important player for Arsenal, but the club appear ready to make changes as they reshape their attacking options. A potential departure would depend on whether suitable offers arrive and whether all parties agree on the conditions of a transfer.

For Italian clubs, completing a deal could prove difficult if Arsenal demand a significant fee for Martinelli. Both Roma and Juventus may need to assess whether they can meet the Gunners’ valuation before making a formal approach.

The coming weeks could be decisive for Martinelli’s future, with interest from Serie A providing him with another possible route if he does leave Arsenal this summer.

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