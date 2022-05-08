Italian giants considering a move for Arsenal midfielder

Juventus wants to sign Thomas Partey as they look to improve their team in the summer.

Partey has been a key player for Arsenal, but the Ghanaian hasn’t been as consistently good as the club hoped he would be when he first moved to the Emirates.

Fichajes.net appears to suggest he is a player the Gunners will sell willingly, and it claims Juve wants to take advantage of that.

The Old Lady has struggled in this campaign and wants to have a better 2022/2023 campaign.

Improving their playing squad will make things much easier for them and they want to add Partey to the group.

It remains to be seen if Mikel Arteta will sell one of his key men at the end of this campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey is a key component of our team and it is hard not to laugh at a report claiming he is not doing well.

We want more from the former Atletico Madrid man, but he has not done so badly that we will have to sell him soon.

He is doing better in this campaign than he did in the last one and he should improve even further by next season.