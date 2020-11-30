Italian giants hatch plan to steal transfer target from Arsenal

Houssem Aouar is one of Arsenal’s major transfer targets as they continue their rebuild under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners wanted to sign the 22-year-old in the last transfer window and they even made contact with his team, Lyon.

The move never happened, but they remain interested.

They are not the only team that is looking to sign the Frenchman with several top European sides also considering a move for him.

One of the teams that Arsenal will consider serious contenders is Juventus and the Old Lady might have hatched a plan to beat Arsenal to his signature.

Calciomercato via Football London claims that the midfielder is loved by Andrea Pirlo and the Juventus manager has asked the club to try and sign him.

It claims that the Bianconeri are plotting for ways to sort out the 60m euros fee that Lyon wants for the midfielder.

The Italians plan to launch a two-year loan bid for him with the obligation of completing the transfer after the loan tenure.

Arsenal will still look to rebuild their team with some transfers when the window reopens.

The Gunners might win the race if they have all the cash to pay upfront instead of an initial loan deal as Juventus wants.