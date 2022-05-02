Italian giants Juventus eyeing Arsenal defender deal

Juventus are claimed to be eyeing Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes for a summer move.
The Old Lady have had to juggle their defence throughout the current seasons as they dealt with injuries to all four of their main options, and with Leo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini not getting any younger. Leo turned 35 this weekend, marking his birthday with two goals in a win over Venezia, but their ages must be beginning to ring alarm bells, while their extended time on the absentee list must scream even louder than their years.
A defender will surely be on their wishlist this summer, and Gianluca Di Marzio is claiming that they have now earmarked Gabriel as one who they would like to see in Turin.
The Brazilian has enjoyed a fine season alongside Ben White in a new-look back four this term, helping us to close in on a top-four finish, and there is no surprise that clubs have taken note of his campaign.
While I would be anxious at the thought of him leaving after such a season, we do potentially have the ideal replacement already under contract at the club in William Saliba. He has shown in France that he is more than comfortable playing regular first-team football in a top division, but may need a little time to settle into his new team, whilst we also have Rob Holding, who showed once again this weekend that he can be a asset to our playing squad.
Should Arsenal consider cashing in on Gabriel for the right price?
Patrick
What gave them the guts to think they have the status to tempt him away from us is it because vlahovic chose them over us or what? I’ve come to a conclusion after my simulation……..ummm,their sporting directors are high on crack dusts.
100 Million take or leave it..
Not a chance. We will have 4 CBs come this summer capable of playing for Arsenal in White, Gabriel, Holding and the returning Saliba. We will need all 4 if we have champions league football with all the other domestic cups & league.
If I’m being honest I would have Eddie tied down to a new deal with Balogun loaned out for a full season, preferably in the Premier League or at least Championship again. Let Laca go and replace him with Darwin Nunez or another great finisher as that is what we are missing up top.
Sell Pepe & bring Gnabry back or buy Cody Gakpo. Keep Xhaka, let Elneny leave & go buy Teilimans or someone who can control the middle of the park.
We need to strengthen not weaken and letting Gabriel go would be absolutely stupid even for £70m+ as he is settled now and playing super since the day he arrived tbh & has got better each game while showing great leadership for the club.
It’s difficult to wish Juventus anything but bad things. That match fixing scandal a few years ago just made them the pits for me. Some things are never forgiven or forgotten.
And they’re not actually that good any more. They can win the Italian league because there’s not that many good sides in it but the CL has been out of their reach for some time now and I’m not sorry to see it.
The old lady always seems to have intrest in players, matters not how big their squad is..
Always wonder how they manage to keep them all happy
JA peddles a false rumour and then asks us to comment on it, as if it will happen!
I prefer to tell the truth, which is that it will not happen.