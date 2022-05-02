Italian giants Juventus eyeing Arsenal defender deal

Juventus are claimed to be eyeing Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes for a summer move.

The Old Lady have had to juggle their defence throughout the current seasons as they dealt with injuries to all four of their main options, and with Leo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini not getting any younger. Leo turned 35 this weekend, marking his birthday with two goals in a win over Venezia, but their ages must be beginning to ring alarm bells, while their extended time on the absentee list must scream even louder than their years.

A defender will surely be on their wishlist this summer, and Gianluca Di Marzio is claiming that they have now earmarked Gabriel as one who they would like to see in Turin.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a fine season alongside Ben White in a new-look back four this term, helping us to close in on a top-four finish, and there is no surprise that clubs have taken note of his campaign.

While I would be anxious at the thought of him leaving after such a season, we do potentially have the ideal replacement already under contract at the club in William Saliba. He has shown in France that he is more than comfortable playing regular first-team football in a top division, but may need a little time to settle into his new team, whilst we also have Rob Holding, who showed once again this weekend that he can be a asset to our playing squad.

Should Arsenal consider cashing in on Gabriel for the right price?

Patrick