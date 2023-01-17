Italian giants keen to beat Arsenal to Spanish talent this month

Ivan Fresneda is having a great season and the 18-year-old is set to make a huge career step up not so far from now.

Spain has developed a reputation for having good full-backs over the years, with Nacho Monreal and Hector Bellerin representing Arsenal before now.

Fresneda could be the next Spanish full-back that plies his trade at the Emirates, but the Gunners are facing significant competition for his signature.

Apart from Newcastle United in the Premier League, Juventus of Serie A also has an interest in his services.

The Italians reportedly want him to join their group as soon as possible and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they could even make an approach for him this month.

Fresneda is a top talent, which explains why many clubs are interested in a move for the Spanish youngster.

Arsenal has been one of the best places for young players to move to if they want to develop their careers and we could lure him to the Emirates.

However, the interest of the Old Lady is one we must take seriously because he might be excited about the prospect of playing for the biggest club in Italy.

