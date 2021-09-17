Italian giants make Arsenal star one of their primary targets

Juventus is interested in a move for Alexandre Lacazette as the Frenchman nears the end of his current Arsenal deal.

The former Lyon man hasn’t been offered a new Arsenal contract and the Gunners were open to allowing him to leave the club in the last transfer window.

However, he stayed on at the club, but he still won’t be handed a new deal with the current one expiring at the end of this season.

He could leave for a transfer fee in the next transfer window, but clubs will hardly want to pay for him when they can sign him for free next summer.

The Frenchman has now attracted the attention of Juventus with the Old Lady looking to add new attackers to their squad without spending too much money.

Calciomercato as reported by Transfermarketweb claims that the former Italian champions are keen to add goals to their squad after they sold Cristiano Ronaldo in the last transfer window.

They added Moise Kean from Everton but they expect to add more strikers as their current options don’t have enough goals in them to replace what Ronaldo provided.

They could fast-track Lacazette’s arrival by signing him in the January transfer market, but the report insists that they will wait to sign him for free in the summer, although a pre-contract agreement cannot be ruled out.