Italian giants make bold plans to snap up Arsenal’s hot prospect

Arsenal’s latest emerging talent, Ethan Nwaneri, has the potential to make as big an impact on the team as Bukayo Saka has.
The Gunners recognise this and are keen to ensure he remains at the club for the foreseeable future.
Nwaneri shares the ambition to become an Arsenal star, which is why he recently signed a professional contract with the club.
His integration into the first team has been carefully managed, as Arsenal aims to avoid placing too much pressure on him too soon.
As they gradually prepare him for a more prominent role, other clubs are taking notice of the young talent, with Inter Milan among those expressing interest.
The Italian champions are actively seeking top young prospects across Europe and are willing to offer them a quicker path to first-team football.
According to Inter Live, Nwaneri has caught their eye in recent weeks, and they may consider testing Arsenal’s resolve.
However, they also acknowledge that securing his signature would be a challenging task.
It is unthinkable that we can allow Nwaneri to leave us any time soon, so Inter should not bother wasting their time.
” The Italian champions are actively seeking top young prospects across Europe and are willing to offer them a quicker path to first-team football”.
I watched their game last night and I did not see any younger than 24 and still Mkhitaryan at 35 played nearly the whole game.
Nwaneri will have better chances with us.
With our list of injuries we should be giving minutes to some of these promising youngsters.
I’m not saying starting matches or appearing in 3 of 4 games, but certainly getting sub minutes in some games.
Our creativity is withering on the vine, and Nwanarei could offer something in the second half of games.
15-20 min sub appearances to build him up, acclimate him to the league, so he can contribute more in the 2nd half of the season.
Unless the plan is to play Odegaard every minute of every match upon his return. Nwanarei is a fantastic talent, and if not getting minutes during our injury crisis, then when?
Ethan should go where he is played before Arteta ruins him like he has done so many of our youths. Martinelli was benched by Willian. lol, ESR never saw the light of day,, Obi, Cozie Duberry, Hutchinson, Patino, Balogun, and Mark Beireth, etc. have all been mismanaged. Saliba was loaned even when he was capable of doing a shift. Guendouzi looks better than Merino.
I won’t be surprised if indeed we buy another goalkeeper and defender in the January transfer window. Arteta better improve on his flaws, or else we will become a failed project.
@gizzle
☝🏾
Nwaneri is certainly a great prospect (although nowhere near Yamal at Barcelona, as some comparisons have been made, even though they are of similar age).
There was talk a while ago of Arsenal offering young Nwaneri a new contract at a reported £60k a week. I suspect that they’ll probably wait a while to do that.
What Nwaneri really needs, as others have said, is game time. Can he reproduce his form over an extended length of time, not just ten or twenty minutes here and there, as has been the case? What we’ve had so far are snapshots of his talent – I think what we need across the season is nearer to a movie.