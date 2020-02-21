Italian giants more interested in doing a deal with Man Utd than Arsenal

Juventus prepared to offer Aaron Ramsey plus cash to land Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

Aaron Ramsey could be on his way back to the Premier League after just one season at Juventus but not to Arsenal.

The Welshman joined the Old Ladies last summer after running down his Arsenal contract. The move made him one of the highest-paid British player on a salary of £400k per week as cited by the BBC.

However, he joined the Juve injured and has been struggling for form and injury since the start of this season.

Reports linked him with a sensational return to Arsenal a few weeks back, but he seems to be heading to another Premier League side.

Sun Sport claims that Juventus is prepared to offer Ramsey plus cash in their bid to bring back Paul Pogba to the Allianz Stadium.

The report claims the Italian champions are keen to be reunited with Pogba who left them to join Manchester United in 2016.

The Frenchman has been unsettled in Manchester and he could be set to make a sensational return to Italy.

Ramsey was a fan favourite at the Emirates after joining the Gunners from Cardiff City as a 16-year-old. His departure to Italy was supposed the be a career-changing move but it does seem to have gone a little pear-shaped proving that the grass is not always greener on the other side.

It would be a little annoying if he ended up at Old Trafford but truth be told, I reckon Arsenal has a better future ahead of them than what the Red Devils have.