Italian giants ramp up interest in Premier League stars as they target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Inter Milan continue to look at Premier League players including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte is set to make a move for one of Anthony Martial and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the next summer transfer window.

The Italians signed Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United at the start of this season and he has turned out to be a roaring success.

They have also signed Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen and Victor Moses from the Premier League over the past few months and that trend doesn’t look like stopping.

The Italians are bracing themselves for a bid from Barcelona for Lautaro Martinez and they want Aubameyang to replace the Argentinean, according to the Daily Star.

Aubameyang has been Arsenal’s main source of goals since he joined the Gunners and he is on target to win the Premier League’s Golden Boot again this season after sharing the gong with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the last campaign.

He will have just a season left on his current deal come the summer and Inter Milan wants to tempt him with more money and Champions League football if Arsenal fails to finish inside the top four or win the Europa League.

Mikel Arteta has made it very clear that he wants to hang on to his best asset but the circumstances as they are right now makes it a very real possibility that he could lose the clubs top goal scorer.