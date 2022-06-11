Italian giants ready to return to sign Arsenal leader this summer

Roma are claimed to be keen on signing Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka after missing out on his signature 12 months ago.

The Giallorossi were strongly linked with the Swiss international’s signature last summer, only for Xhaka to end up signing a new deal in north London instead, with the two clubs seemingly unable to agree to a transfer fee.

Fast forward 12 months and we look to be ready to strengthen in that area of the team once more, this time with Belgian Youri Tielemans strongly linked with a move, and that could well mean that we could be ready to loosen our stance on Xhaka’s stay at the Emirates.

Granit is always spoken highly of in the dressing room, and was previously elected as the club’s captain before a fallout with the fans, but remains amongst the leaders of the group, and his presence in the dressing room will be missed.

Roma recently signed Nemanja Matic on a free transfer from Manchester United, but are claimed to still be in want of Xhaka’s signing, with Mourinho remaining keen on working with him.

I feel like it is definitely time for a change in midfield, and I would love to see Tielemans or Sergej Milinkovic-Savic brought in to replace him. I also believe that Granit would thrive in Italy, which means the move should be perfect for everyone involved, and think we should definitely entertain this move.

Patrick

