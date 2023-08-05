Italian giants ready to seal deal for Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun

Inter Milan is making a strong comeback in their pursuit of Folarin Balogun, who has been a priority target for the club.

Despite exploring other options, such as Gianluca Scamacca, the Italian giants never abandoned their interest in the talented Arsenal striker. The Nerazzurri are now intensifying their contacts with their English counterparts and are hopeful of securing a deal for approximately €35 million, or possibly even less, to secure the services of Balogun.

🚨 Inter Milan are ‘back strong’ for first-choice Folarin Balogun & have intensified talks with Arsenal. Inter plan to close the deal for €35m, add-ons included, with talks ‘moving forward’. [@AlfredoPedulla exclusive] #afc pic.twitter.com/ZQLpf3qkFw — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 4, 2023

During the previous season, the young forward showcased his immense potential while on loan in the French league. His impressive performances earned him a reputation as one of the most prolific strikers in the league, and his exploits did not go unnoticed by Inter Milan. The Gunners have remained resolute in their valuation of the young forward, recognizing his talent and potential.

Inter’s pursuit of Scamacca was seen as a possible alternative in case the negotiations for Balogun did not progress as desired. However, recent reports suggest that Balogun was always Inter’s primary target, and they are now prepared to push forward to finalize a deal for the 22-year-old American striker.

The talks between Inter and Arsenal are ongoing, and both clubs are working towards finding common ground to secure a transfer that would be mutually beneficial. With Inter Milan keen on bolstering their attacking options, Balogun’s arrival would provide manager Simone Inzaghi with a top-notch striker to bolster his squad’s attacking prowess.

Folarin Balogun keen on move to Inter, but #AFC will have to drop price. Inter hoping for a total package of under €40m. Arsenal want €50-55m. Inter need a reduction but are cautiously optimistic Arsenal will come down. Inter's budget basically the same as for Romelu Lukaku.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/I5ICcfyDC0 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 4, 2023

The negotiation process is reaching a crucial stage, and there is growing anticipation that the deal could be concluded soon. Both clubs are aware of the importance of finding a resolution, especially with other forwards also being considered as potential alternatives for Inter.

As the transfer window progresses, all eyes are on the developments surrounding Folarin Balogun’s potential move to Inter Milan. The American forward has garnered significant attention with his impressive performances, and Inter is determined to secure his signature to add a new dimension to their attacking lineup.

For Arsenal, the potential transfer represents a significant decision, as they must weigh Balogun’s immense potential against his importance to the team’s future. The outcome of the negotiations will have a significant impact on both clubs’ plans for the upcoming season, and fans eagerly await further updates on this intriguing transfer saga.

Writer – Yash Bisht

