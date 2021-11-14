Italian giants rejects Arsenal’s offer of a swap deal

Arsenal remains keen on signing Dejan Kulusevski and they have proposed a deal to Juventus, but it has been rejected.

Mikel Arteta wants to add the out of favour Swede to his squad and Calciomercato says Arsenal has offered Nicolas Pepe to the Old Lady in exchange.

The report says the offer was made through intermediaries as the Gunners test the waters to see if a deal can be done.

However, Juve needs money to sign Dusan Vlahovic and they want to sell Kulusevski for cash only.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Swapping Pepe for another top talent is simply the best way to get rid of the Ivorian.

Since he joined Arsenal in 2019, Pepe has simply flattered to deceive and the former Lille man has been out of favour under Mikel Arteta.

No club has looked to sign him so far and that suggests that Arsenal might struggle to get rid of the winger.

Kulusevski was in great form at Juve last season, but he doesn’t suit the system of their current manager, Max Allegri.

The Juve manager would be happy to cash in on Kulusevski for the right price so he can sign Vlahovic.

However, it remains unclear if Arsenal will return with a straight cash offer.