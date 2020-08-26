Italian giants reported to be very keen on Arsenal defender

AS Roma is interested in signing Arsenal star, Sead Kolasinac, according to Transfer Market Web.

The Bosnian is one player that has struggled for a place in Mikel Arteta’s team since the Spaniard became the club’s manager and he might be sold this summer.

Kieran Tierney has become the club’s first-choice left-back and Bukayo Saka is also able to play in that position, which makes Kolasinac very dispensable.

The Gunners used him more often as a left centre back last season as Arteta switched to a back-three.

However, they will now have two new centre backs when Gabriel finally joins them and that means there will almost no space for him to play.

As Arsenal look to cash in on some of their players, he might be sold.

The report claims that he is open to trying himself in the Italian Serie A and because of that AS Roma has returned to try and sign him.

The Rome-based side has a new owner and they are expected to splash the cash in their bid to take the club back to the top of the Italian football pyramid.

The Italians are not the only team looking to sign him with reports before today claiming that his former club, Schalke 04, also wants a reunion with him.