Italian giants set to scupper Arsenal move for French star next month

Arsenal’s move for Adrien Rabiot next month may never come to fruition according to reports in Italy.

The midfielder emerged as an early transfer target for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta became their new manager, but it seems it will be difficult for Arsenal to get him in.

A report from Metro Sports claims that Juventus are keen on keeping hold of Rabiot and they are not looking to send him out temporary next month.

Rabiot has struggled to break into the Juventus first team this season. He seems to be the last midfielder that Sarri considers among his players and the Italian manager has admitted that Rabiot has had a tough start to life in Italy.

‘He has struggled to settle into our football, but that is normal,’ said Sarri. ‘He also came off an injury and struggled more in the first half in Germany [against Leverkusen], but he came out towards the end. ‘He is also quite introverted, which doesn’t help him to settle.’

Rabiot is seen as a replacement for Granit Xhaka who looks to be on his way out.

The Swiss midfielder has agreed to terms with Hertha Berlin over a transfer next month, but the two clubs haven’t agreed on a transfer fee yet.