Italian giants set to scupper Arsenal move for French star next month

Arsenal’s move for Adrien Rabiot next month may never come to fruition according to reports in Italy.
The midfielder emerged as an early transfer target for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta became their new manager, but it seems it will be difficult for Arsenal to get him in.
A report from Metro Sports claims that Juventus are keen on keeping hold of Rabiot and they are not looking to send him out temporary next month.
Rabiot has struggled to break into the Juventus first team this season. He seems to be the last midfielder that Sarri considers among his players and the Italian manager has admitted that Rabiot has had a tough start to life in Italy.
‘He has struggled to settle into our football, but that is normal,’ said Sarri. ‘He also came off an injury and struggled more in the first half in Germany [against Leverkusen], but he came out towards the end. ‘He is also quite introverted, which doesn’t help him to settle.’
Rabiot is seen as a replacement for Granit Xhaka who looks to be on his way out.
The Swiss midfielder has agreed to terms with Hertha Berlin over a transfer next month, but the two clubs haven’t agreed on a transfer fee yet.
Do we need 2 Guendozi?
On paper, Rabiot seems to tick all the boxes to replace Xhaka. Rabiot is tall, left-footed, a DM, used to be one of PSG’s main players and used to be one of France’s rising stars
Unfortunately PSG froze him too long. He became dull afterwards and has been struggling to compete at Juventus as the result
His reputation in France has also been tarnished by his refusal to accept a place on the standby list for the World Cup, having been disappointed not to have been included in Didier Deschamps’s original 23-man squad. Arsenal should only gamble on him if he is available cheaply
So Arsenal want the money for Xhaka but only want to loan Rabiot.
What if Hertha lash back and say we only want to loan Xhaka?
I wondered if Arsenal interest in Rabiot was dependent
on either getting a cut price sale or a loan.
Now Juve want Arsenal to buy their unwanted player will Arsenal back off?
Juve will probably demand 10 mill p/y loan over 3 years which is 30m price any way.
Rabiot is a younger David Luiz and an older Guendouzie.
We should look else where for a DM.
But why do we need any new players if Arteta is as many fans say
an amazing coach who can turn straw into gold?
Ok, u are talking about hearcuts.we need to talk about quality, and rabiot has the quality de need…he is completly different player thank guendouzi and forget about luiz.
I hope de can buy him
Can this be done over the night, Arteta is a good gambled coach that need time to proof his worth(good or bad) it’s a matter of time Rome wasn’t built in a day. Let’s be patient brother
Hairstyles quite frankly are the only thing that Guendouzi and Rabiot have in common atm.
Until his contract situation reared its ugly head @ PSG the Frenchmen was ever present in
the Parisians starting 11 and a consistent call up to Didier Deschamps French side. He would
be an immediate upgrade over any midfielder currently @ Arteta’s disposal.
Ibrahimn Sangare from Toulouse would be the only realistic possibility at DM if AFC decide to
move for Xhakas replacement in January. The Ivorian would probably need an adjustment period
to adapt to the rigors of the EPL but the young man has the potential IMHO to be the next
Patrick Viera in NL.
I would rather
Buy Szoboszlai
Than loan Rabiot
First one is tall, quick, tricky, scores goals. Exactly the type of player to replace what Xhaka is supposed to do. Torreira and Guendouzi are our DMs.
Ederson sent off again 😆 this might erk some people but I wouldn’t swap Bernd Leno for anyone!
Bloody hell, I missed it Kev… was too busy watching Price power his way in to the fourth round 😉
Was it that bad?
Haha bet that made your night Sue 😉😆 what the sending off ? Wolves player was rounding him and he took him out 😂😂
Oh yes 💪
Oh jeez, Bravo ain’t all that, going to be a dodgy few games for them then!! I guess Sergio was sacrificed? Not literally 😂
Haha yes sacrificed Sue I’m guessing he wasn’t best pleased about that 😂😂 city are just defending now they might win tonight but won’t win the possession battle 😂 did you text the nephew after the West ham win Sue ? I hope so.. it’s not that often we can brag 😛😛
Ederson sent off v Wolves.
Spicy.
Sterling missed 2 pens got lucky with rebound 😛
Guendouz a dm?
Rabiot a DM?