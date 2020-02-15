Italian giants the latest club interested in signing Arsenal star

Inter Milan joins race for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Inter Milan has become the latest to show interest in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Italians are planning on a replacement for Lautaro Martinez who is close to joining Barcelona.

The Catalans had wanted to sign Aubameyang from Arsenal but they have turned their attention to Martinez who would offer them more years as he is still young.

Inter Milan has been raiding the Premier League for some of their stars. They have signed Ashley Young, Victor Moses and Christian Eriksen in recent weeks.

They want to make Aubameyang their next Premier League import according to Mirror Sport.

Antonio Conte believes that a front two of Aubameyang and Romelu Lukaku would be deadly.

Aubameyang is coy over committing his long term future to Arsenal as they struggle to qualify for the Champions League.

The Gabonese attacker wants to play in Europe and believes he has just a few more years left before he can win more trophies as a professional player.

According to the same report, Arsenal has offered him a new deal worth 350k per week but he isn’t very keen on signing on.

The Gunners no longer want to lose their top players on a free after they were forced to allow Aaron Ramsey to join Juventus on a free last summer.

The report further claims that Arsenal would want around £70 million for the former Dortmund striker which could scupper any move away.

That said, all the signs are there that a good few top European clubs will commence battle in the summer for the Golden Boot winner.