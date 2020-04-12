Italian giants to rival Arsenal for the signature of La Liga midfielder

Arsenal is facing increasing competition in their bid to sign Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey.

The Gunners have been tracking the Ghanaian and Mikel Arteta has reportedly made him one of his top transfer targets.

The 26-year-old is also being considered for a new deal at his present club and that has made competition for his signature even tougher.

A report from Standard Sports is claiming that the midfielder is now attracting the attention of Inter Milan and AS Roma.

Antonio Conte is looking to bring in Partey to strengthen his midfield as he looks to return Inter to its golden era.

The Italians are no longer a struggling side and are battling with Juventus for the Serie A this season and have also had back to back seasons in the Champions League which would make them an attractive option.

Arsenal is struggling to qualify for European competition this season and Mikel Arteta knows that players do take that into serious consideration when deciding on a move.

That said, the Gunners still have a few games left to save their season and qualify for at least the Europa League.

Atletico Madrid cannot be ruled out either, there is still a chance Partey will remain with them after what has happened with the pandemic outbreak, no one knows what effect it will have on players when they plan their futures.