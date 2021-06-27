Italian giants want a loan to buy agreement for Arsenal star

Inter Milan remains keen on signing Hector Bellerin and they see him as the ideal replacement for Achraf Hakimi, but they don’t want an outright purchase, initially.

The Spaniard has been the subject of transfer interest from several clubs and Inter looks to be his most serious suitors at the moment.

The Italian champions are set to sell Arsenal target Hakimi this summer and they have started looking for replacements, according to Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The report says the Serie A champions consider the Arsenal man a good fit to replace the Moroccan. However, they aren’t looking to purchase him immediately.

Even though they will make good money from the sale of Hakimi, the report says they want to loan him with an option to buy later.

Arsenal needs cash from sales in this transfer window and Bellerin is one of the few players in their squad at the moment who can fetch them some decent money this summer.

They could replace him with another full-back, but they have Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers as two other players for that position.

If Mikel Arteta is confident that they can fill in for him, the Spaniard could use his transfer fee to strengthen other parts of his squad in this transfer window.