Italian heavyweights drops out of the race for Arsenal target

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign young Hungarian midfielder, Dominik Szoboszlai, this summer after AC Milan dropped out of the race for his signature.

The RB Salzburg star has been one of the most sought-after young midfielders in Europe for some time now.

His fine form as the Austrians dominated their domestic league and impressed in the Champions League this season has attracted the attention of Arsenal, Chelsea and Milan.

Milan had been ahead of his other suitors in the race to sign him because of the expected arrival of Ralf Rangnick, who was supposed to join them as the next manager of Milan.

However, the Italians will no longer make him their next manager and because he was the person championing the signing of the midfielder, they have now turned their attention elsewhere.

Arsenal is looking to rebuild their team this summer and midfield is one position that Mikel Arteta will hope to improve on.

The Spaniard has shown that he can do a good job in terms of developing young talents, and the 19-year-old might thrive under his management.

Sempre Milan citing MilanNews claims that he is valued at €25m. The Gunners can try to beat down that price.