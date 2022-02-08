Italian journalist claims Arsenal wants former Chelsea man

Alvaro Morata was linked with a surprise move to Arsenal in the January transfer window.

The Gunners appeared to be preparing for the second half of the season without involving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon star had been banished from the first-team group before he secured a deadline day move to Barcelona.

Morata faces new competition from Dusan Vlahovic who joined Juventus from Fiorentina in the last transfer window.

The Spaniard has previously played for Chelsea in the Premier League and might be a good buy for the Gunners.

The deal broke down, but it could still happen with the Italian journalist Niccolò Ceccarini maintaining that Arsenal still has an interest in him.

He said, as quoted by Sportwitness: “Juventus are not willing to redeem him for €35m and therefore in all likelihood he will return to Atletico Madrid. A new future in the Premier League is possible for him. Arsenal are strongly interested.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Morata hasn’t been at his brilliant best in this campaign and Arsenal needs a player that will score more than he is doing now.

However, his experience in different leagues and clubs could be helpful to the Gunners if he makes the move.

He still has this second half of the season to impress us enough to earn a transfer to the Emirates.