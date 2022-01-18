Italian Journalist explains why money is not enough for Arsenal to sign Vlahovic

Arsenal has been keen to add Dusan Vlahovic to their squad for some time, but the striker hasn’t given them a positive response.
Mikel Arteta has been tasked with making the Gunners one of the best clubs in England again, and they could end this season inside the top-four.
However, at the moment, the Gunners are not one of the serious title challengers in the EPL.
Vlahovic could score the goals that would help Arsenal become more competitive, but it seems he wants to join a different club.
The Gunners are prepared to meet Fiorentina’s demands for his signature and have been working on the transfer through intermediaries.
The Italian journalist, Enzo Bucchioni has now given a reason he would not move to the Emirates.
He wrote on Firenze Viola: “Why doesn’t Vlahovic want to go to Arsenal?
“The answer is quite simple, the proposal lacks one of the objectives that Dusan asks of his future: to win.
“If he has not already chosen (and there are suspicions), however, it is easy to imagine that he will go to a team that in addition to giving him money will also give him the opportunity to conquer sporting satisfactions and Arsenal is indeed a great company, but far from the top of the Premier. and Europe.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Arsenal remains one of the biggest clubs in Europe and we have a very rich history on the continent.
This is why we have continued to battle to sign the striker. However, this is probably the time to abandon the pursuit.
Because we are a club that players should be eager to play for and we do not need to beg anyone to join.
If Vlahovic believes we are not big enough for him, then he is not the type of player that we want.
I get that but same reports quote he wants to join Juve. Has he not seen them now? They have a hard road ahead to even qualify for Champions League!
I would take these journalists claims with a shovel of salt. Di Marzio, Romano and Co. are notoriously untrustworthy.
If Vlahovic is against going to Arsenal, I’m 100% certain we wouldn’t had pursued him for this long with Fiorentina
The real reason I believe for the hold up, is the agent fees and ridiculous future transfers percentage-fee claims. And also haggling with Fiorentina.
I personally admire him for holding our feet to the fire, as who could hold the fact that he wants to win against him…it’s not like the way we’ve conducted ourselves for the last decade or so would suggest to anyone on the outside looking in that we’re all about winning things
We are not longer a big club and yes we have a great history but that’s not enough to lure top players.
Guess top professionals do not trust the process.
I don’t believe in players who have to be begged to join a club, this should come from the heart not the mind.If he wanted to join us he would push for it himself. Leave this guy before it’s late look for other options.
I believe the only reason he would roll up here is because of the over the top wages he would earn and the capital as his home .
it’s definitely not going to be because of the free flowing easy on the eye attacking football our manager likes us to play which any top forward who bangs in goals for fun would like to be part of
Auba being my case in point .
He also seems quite bullish in his own potential ,something our boss seems to nip in the bud when players get to vocal .
Please why are still wasting time waiting for Dusan there are other good players yeaning to come to arsenal please Edu and Arteta should please abandon the player look for someone else. Up arsenal
Good players yes, but not young players at his level. Haaland is the only other young player at his level; Isak isn’t pulling up trees in the Spanish league and his buyout clause is not worth the production he would bring.
He just scored for fiorentina and was waving goodbye to the fans, it was
very emotional. He is definitely moving , I hope its arsenal though
Why are we chasing this huge ego?Like I stared before, he fashion’s himself after the “legend in his own mind” Zlatan.
We go on and on about “poisonous” players, well this muppet would surely disrupt the balance among players in the dressing room. But it seems we’re ready to overlook that for a few measly goals…
Pass on this dude, I’m sure we can do better…IJS
are you seriously undermining someone who models himself after Zlatan??? we could only hope to have someone who aspires to achieve such a level of greatness…btw no one inside his current locker room are talking about him being some sort of problematic figure…shake your head NYG…for far too long, the manager’s here have created a largely neutered environment and look where that has got us
@TRVL-4e
One mans great, is another man’s muppet…
Food for thought. Chow down….
which player are you referring to as a muppet, Zlatan, Vlahovic or both???
@TRVL4e
Both…