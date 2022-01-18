Italian Journalist explains why money is not enough for Arsenal to sign Vlahovic

Arsenal has been keen to add Dusan Vlahovic to their squad for some time, but the striker hasn’t given them a positive response.

Mikel Arteta has been tasked with making the Gunners one of the best clubs in England again, and they could end this season inside the top-four.

However, at the moment, the Gunners are not one of the serious title challengers in the EPL.

Vlahovic could score the goals that would help Arsenal become more competitive, but it seems he wants to join a different club.

The Gunners are prepared to meet Fiorentina’s demands for his signature and have been working on the transfer through intermediaries.

The Italian journalist, Enzo Bucchioni has now given a reason he would not move to the Emirates.

He wrote on Firenze Viola: “Why doesn’t Vlahovic want to go to Arsenal?

“The answer is quite simple, the proposal lacks one of the objectives that Dusan asks of his future: to win.

“If he has not already chosen (and there are suspicions), however, it is easy to imagine that he will go to a team that in addition to giving him money will also give him the opportunity to conquer sporting satisfactions and Arsenal is indeed a great company, but far from the top of the Premier. and Europe.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal remains one of the biggest clubs in Europe and we have a very rich history on the continent.

This is why we have continued to battle to sign the striker. However, this is probably the time to abandon the pursuit.

Because we are a club that players should be eager to play for and we do not need to beg anyone to join.

If Vlahovic believes we are not big enough for him, then he is not the type of player that we want.