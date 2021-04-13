Italian legend questions why Juventus signed Ramsey

Former Roma star Antonio Cassano says Aaron Ramsey’s fitness issue has always been there as the former Arsenal man continues to struggle to impress at Juventus.

Arsenal worked hard to keep the Welshman at the club in the summer of 2019, but he rejected their offers and moved to Turin.

The midfielder had been one of the best players at the Emirates for years and starred as the Gunners reached the final of the Europa League in his last season with them.

The Gunners were slammed for allowing another of their top player to leave them at the time, but Ramsey always had an injury problem of some sort.

He played 40 games for Arsenal in his final season at the club and that appeared to suggest that he had finally gotten over his persistent injury problems.

But Juventus has found that to be false as he played just 35 games for them last season and has featured in just 28 in this campaign and he never played the full 90 minutes in most of them.

Cassano was speaking about the midfielder recently and said Juventus weren’t smart to have put him on such a huge salary considering his injury history.

According to Il Bianconero, he said: “Ramsey? He was like that at Arsenal too, at Juve a boatload of money.

“Are we not only finding out now that Ramsey has injuries? The problem is that the Juventus managers gave him a lot of money, but he also had those problems at Arsenal. I agree that he is technically valid, but the problems were there before.”