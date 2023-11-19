Italian legend tells Jorginho to stop taking penalties

Italy legend Beppe Bergomi has advised Jorginho to refrain from taking penalties for the national team following his poor spot-kick that was saved by the Macedonian goalkeeper on Friday evening.

Jorginho is typically the designated penalty taker for both his national team and his club sides. While his unique style of taking penalties can be challenging for goalkeepers, the Macedonian goalie successfully saved Jorginho’s spot-kick in the recent game.

Despite the miss not proving costly as Italy secured a convincing win, Bergomi believes it’s the right time for the Arsenal midfielder to step back from penalty duties.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘With all due respect, Jorginho has to bow down to the evidence here and admit penalties are no longer for him,’ he told Sky Sport Italia.

‘That style of taking spot-kicks just does not work anymore and today we got confirmation beyond doubt.

‘We can appreciate his character and mental strength in going up there again, but I’d say now enough is enough. He has to go to the coach and say let someone else take the next one,’ said Bergomi.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho has been on spot-kick duty for a long time and it makes almost no sense to drop him because he missed one.

He is a professional and has a good success rate in taking penalties, so he probably deserves another chance.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…