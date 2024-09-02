Italian media heaps praise on Arsenal loanee after his first start

Arsenal sent Nuno Tavares out on loan to Lazio this summer as he was no longer considered a good fit for the team.

The Portuguese left-back struggled for relevance at the Emirates, leading the Gunners to decide to offload him this summer.

Lazio has an obligation to sign him next year if certain conditions are met, and Tavares is delighted with the opportunity to play regularly and prove his worth.

The left-back has already made a strong start at the club, demonstrating his talents in his first start over the weekend.

After working his way into the team, Tavares provided two assists in Lazio’s 2-2 draw against AC Milan.

His impressive debut has likely secured him a spot in the starting lineup, and the Italian media outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport heaped praise on him.

They noted that it has been a very long time since Lazio had a left-back deliver such an outstanding performance.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares’ good form is a good thing for us because it makes it easier for Lazio to trigger the clause to sign him permanently, so we hope he is consistent enough for that.

We wish him the best of luck for the remaining weeks of the season and hopefully, he will not disappoint.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…