Italian media outlet mock Saka for his performance for England

Bukayo Saka had a terrible night as Italy defeated England in Milan last night.

The Three Lions needed to win that game to avoid relegation from their Nations League level. They lost it 1-0, and it was a bad day at the office for Saka.

Gareth Southgate played him out of position on the left wing, and he struggled to have any influence on the game.

Saka is one player that will be on the plane when England travels to Qatar in November, but he has not had luck when he faces Italy.

He missed the decisive spot-kick when they beat England at Wembley in the final of Euro 2020.

Last night was another poor show for him against the same opponents, and the Italian media outlet, Gazzetta Dello Sport mocked him in their ratings.

They gave him 4.5/10, as reported by Sport Witness, the lowest by any player on the pitch, and claimed he was a “ghost” throughout the game.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is now an established right-winger at Arsenal and it makes little sense he was asked to play on the opposite wing in the match.

We all know what he can do when he plays in his rightful position, and Southgate will not experiment with him again.

