Italian media praise Arsenal star for his national team performance

Riccardo Calafiori was in fantastic form for Italy last night as they came from behind to defeat France 3-1 in Paris.

The Italians had the worst possible start to the game when France took the lead after just 13 seconds.

From then on, the Azzurri had a lot of work to do and needed to fight for a result.

However, by the end of the match, Italy had scored three times to overturn the deficit, and one of their key performers was Calafiori.

Although the defender is still trying to establish himself in the Arsenal squad, Italy regards him as one of their most important players and called him up for the game.

Calafiori demonstrated the quality that made Arsenal interested in him in the first place, and the Italian media praised his performance highly.

La Gazzetta dello Sport handed him an 8/10 rating and said:

“He hasn’t even played an hour for Arsenal yet, but he plays like a leader here. At the back, creating play, in a two or in a three, he’s the first to show courage in the tough moments,”

Calafiori is a terrific player when he is on national team duty, and it would be great to see him perform regularly for us.

