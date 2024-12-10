Italian media reports that Napoli have opened the bidding for Jakub Kiwior

Arsenal have rejected an initial approach for central defender.

Jakub Kiwior has been a key player in recent matches, he has been “key” when taking into account the combination of performances and his availability to cover for a big injury. The injury to Gabriel against West Ham meant that his services would be needed for the clashes against Man United and Fulham to follow. With those two games however, we saw him at his inconsistent best. He followed up an inspired display against United with a really poor showing against Fulham, even being partly to blame for the goal conceded in the latter.

Performances like these are the reason why he isn’t considered a threat to Gabriel spot in the starting lineup. When the Brazilian comes back, we’ll see him resume his stay on the bench and it will certainly spark another question, should we let him go in January?

Plenty answers to that question will be yes, and it might come sooner than expected if reports are of anything to go by. According to Tuttosport as picked up by Areanapoli, a bid has been made by Napoli to bring the Pole back to Italy. A €15milion offer was what Napoli made in their latest approach for Kiwior. The report went on clarify Arsenal’s stance on this bid, it was rejected with Arsenal said to be holding out for a €25million fee before letting him go.

Considering their first bid is not too far off our valuation, it is most likely that Napoli might match it and bring the player to Naples in January. If they choose not to then he’ll still have a whole host of suitors regardless, especially in Italy. All of Juventus, AC Milan and Bologna along with Napoli have held interest in the past, one of those clubs might pull the trigger if Napoli choose not to.

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

