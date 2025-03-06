Italian media sure they know Arsenal’s next sporting director despite AC Milan twist

Arsenal has been on the lookout for a new sporting director for several months after Edu decided to leave his role at the Emirates. The former Gunners’ director had done a stellar job during his time at the club, playing a pivotal role in reshaping the squad and ensuring the club remained competitive. One of his last tasks before his departure was extending Mikel Arteta’s contract, further solidifying the strong working relationship between the two.

Edu’s contribution to Arsenal was substantial, and his departure has left a significant void within the club. His importance to the Gunners made his exit a shock to many, particularly Arteta, who had worked alongside him to revitalise the team. Finding a replacement who can fill Edu’s shoes and continue his work will undoubtedly be a challenging task for the club.

The Gunners have been scouring the market for a suitable replacement and are now reportedly closing in on Andrea Berta, currently at Atletico Madrid. Berta, one of the most accomplished sporting directors in world football, is set to leave the Spanish club, where he has had an impressive tenure. His success at Atletico Madrid has caught the attention of several top clubs, and Arsenal is keen to secure his services to help lead the club’s sporting direction.

However, Arsenal is not alone in their pursuit of Berta. AC Milan has also been pushing hard to bring him on board, making it a highly competitive race for his signature. Despite the interest from other clubs, a report on Sky Sports Italia suggests that Arsenal has managed to win Berta over, with the sporting director favouring a move to the Premier League side.

Berta’s track record at Atletico Madrid speaks for itself, and his expertise would be invaluable to Arsenal as they look to continue building a competitive squad. With his experience and success in the role, it is clear that Berta is the ideal candidate to become the next sporting director at the Emirates. The club’s pursuit of him represents a significant step towards further strengthening its leadership team.