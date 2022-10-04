Italian outlet insists Arteta wants an out-and-out striker and it is Serie A star

Arsenal has started this season very well, and the signing of Gabriel Jesus has been a driver of their success.

The Brazilian joined them from Manchester City in the last transfer window, and he remains one of their main men.

He is the key striker at the Emirates now, and he has been providing the goal contributions the team needs.

Jesus has goals in him, but he is hardly an out-and-out striker.

While he is enough, the club could get even more goals if they add a goal machine to the team.

They seem to think in that direction, and a new report on Il Bianconero reveals they still want Dusan Vlahovic.

It claims the Serbian is the goal-scorer Mikel Arteta craves, and he continues to push to add the Serbian to his squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic has been on our radar for a long time, and it is understandable that we want to sign the Serbian.

He is one of the most prolific frontmen in the world now, so it makes sense that he is a player we want.

However, it would be hard to take him away from Juventus without breaking several transfer records.

We would also have to offer him a huge salary to convince him to join us.

