Italian presenter reveals Arsenal had an 80m euros bid for striker rejected in the summer

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Victor Osimhen since he played for Lille in France.

The Gunners were unable to land him before he moved to Napoli in Serie A and the Nigerian is proving to be one that got away from Mikel Arteta’s men.

His goals and all-around performance are one reason his present team are at the top of the Serie A table.

The striker continues to consistently score for them, but he may have been scoring these goals for Arsenal instead.

This is because Arsenal made an offer for him in the summer, but it was rejected by the Italian side, a new report reveals.

Umberto Chiariello, presenter of Campania Sport on Canale 21 made the revelation recently.

“Luciano Spalletti’s team, in the best of predictions, was given fifth, while I saw them ready to bite Milan. It is a team that has been re-established,” Chiariello was quoted as saying by Area Napoli.

“De Laurentiis went ahead with his vision: lower salaries, the confirmation of Victor Osimhen after Arsenal’s offer of €80m and the bet on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen is a top player and it would have been great to have him on our squad.

However, we signed Gabriel Jesus instead and the Brazilian has not done poorly so far.

A move for Osimhen could still happen if we can table a more convincing offer and make the striker ask his team to negotiate with us.