Italian pundit praises Arsenal man as he nears a permanent move to his loan club

Former Italian footballer, Domenico Caso, has hailed Arsenal star, Lucas Torreira as a leader.

The midfielder is spending this season on loan at Fiorentina, and he has been in fine form for the Florence side.

He was at Atletico Madrid last season and had an underwhelming spell with the Spanish club.

In Serie A, he has returned to his best form and does everything right for his temporary employers.

His fitness has also been impressive as he has missed just two games since joining the club.

This and his overall contribution to the team has persuaded the Italian club interested in turning his loan spell into a permanent transfer.

Caso was speaking about the midfielder recently and said via Sport Witness:

“Torreira? I’m not surprised.

“The player we saw at Arsenal and Samp, despite his physical size, always showed great tactical intelligence and the ability to be a leader in the middle of the field.

“He left Italy perhaps to get some satisfaction, but he’s not a discovery for us; he had already shown his value.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Torreira’s form is great news for Arsenal, not because he will be useful to us next season.

It will help us make some good money when we eventually decide to cash in on him.

Even if Fiorentina cannot meet our asking price, other suitors will come up with the fee.

