Italian report insists Vlahovic is still an option for Arsenal

Arsenal’s attack is likely in its strongest position right now. If all of Arteta’s attacking options are fit, including Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, Reiss Nelson, and Bukayo Saka, Arsenal’s attack will be one of the best in not only England, but also Europe.

If we ignore for a moment the excitement surrounding Liverpool vs. Arsenal and take a look ahead to the summer, one would wonder which positions Arteta will be bolstering. Although the midfield and, most likely, the right back are the areas that need to be reinforced as a priority, there are clues in the various gossip columns that may make us believe Arteta will sign another No. 9 he can rely on for his attack.

This striker’s identity is unknown. According to sources in Italy, Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic could be this. Apparently, the Serbian wants to play in the Champions League next season, and with Juventus in danger of missing out on the Top Four and in turmoil at the mment, he is considering a move elsewhere, which may be to Arsenal, to whom he has reportedly said yes after rejecting them in the winter of 2022.

Interestingly, Juventus could be eager to offload him at a reasonable price, with a deal that may see him off their books by July 1st. A number of teams, including Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, are interested in Vlahovic but may be unable to afford his deal. However, Arsenal, with their drive to be the best, may be willing to pay a high price for him.

Vlahovic is the real deal, and Arteta must have recognised something special in him while he was still at Fiorentina. Although he has not been a hit at Juventus, he has produced, scoring 15 goals in 35 games in the Italian league.

This term, in 19 league games, he has 8 goals. Though many would doubt him elevating Arsenal, why not trust Vlahovic if Arteta wants him in his attack? He may be the striker to take over Haaland’s spotlight in the Premier League.

