Italian report puts Osimhen closer to an Arsenal move

Victor Osimhen remains a significant target for Arsenal in the upcoming summer transfer window as the Nigerian striker looks set to depart Napoli. Known as one of the top strikers in Europe, Osimhen recently returned to club action with a goal against Barcelona.

While other clubs, including PSG and those in Saudi Arabia, have shown interest, there is a growing expectation that Osimhen will stay in Europe. The latest update from Football Italia suggests that the Nigerian is poised for a move to the Premier League.

This development puts Arsenal in a strong position for Osimhen’s potential acquisition, with Chelsea being the only other Premier League club reportedly interested in signing him. The competition between Arsenal and Chelsea is expected to intensify, although the Gunners are also considering Ivan Toney and may prioritise the English striker in their summer transfer plans.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen is one of Europe’s best strikers and the Nigerian will be a joy to watch in the Premier League.

However, Toney has more experience in the league and might be a better option for us to add to our group in the summer.

We trust the board and Mikel Arteta to make the right decision and now is the time to focus on finishing this season well.

